David Walliams Expresses Support for Fawlty Towers Reboot and Potential Involvement

by uknip247

Renowned comedian and children’s book author David Walliams has shown his support for the upcoming Fawlty Towers reboot and expressed his interest in being a part of it. Walliams, known for his various comedy roles and appearances, recently left his position as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent and is now open to new opportunities.

The Fawlty Towers reboot, which was announced in February, will delve into how the iconic character Basil Fawlty, played by the series creator John Cleese, navigates the complexities of the modern world. Walliams, a fan of Cleese’s work, spoke highly of the comedy legend and his vision for the reboot.

In an interview with The Sun, Walliams stated, “To my mind, the man can do no wrong, so if he wants to revive Basil Fawlty then let him do it, and I would work with him in a heartbeat.” This declaration of support further solidifies Walliams’ admiration for Cleese and his enthusiasm for potentially joining the project.

Walliams was also asked about the possibility of reviving his controversial sketch show, Little Britain, which he co-created and starred in alongside Matt Lucas. He mentioned that the show could be done differently in today’s climate, taking into account societal changes and potential criticisms. Walliams noted his son’s love for comedy films such as Anchorman, Borat, and Austin Powers, acknowledging that the landscape of comedy has evolved and that creators must be mindful of societal sensitivities.

While Walliams has not revealed any specific plans for his future projects, his positive stance on the Fawlty Towers reboot and his willingness to explore new creative opportunities demonstrate his commitment to the comedy genre. Fans will eagerly await any updates on Walliams’ potential involvement in the highly anticipated Fawlty Towers revival.

