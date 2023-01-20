DDC branches out into the local community with new bespoke vehicle

Friday, January 20, 2023
Thanks to a community project grant from Kent County Council’s ‘Helping Hands Scheme,’ Dover District Council staff can now travel into the heart of our local communities.

The £173,000 grant will assist Dover District Council’s community team, as well as neighbouring local authorities, in their resident engagement work. A portion of the funds were used to purchase a new bespoke vehicle.

The fully equipped ‘Community Roots’ van allows DDC to provide access to council services “on the road,” in addition to its existing online, phone, and office-based access to council services and information.

The additional service will benefit residents in rural areas throughout the district, and the van will also attend community events throughout the year.

The van also has an inbuilt CCTV capability that connects to the Dover control room and can be used for additional security measures at events.

The council is collaborating with partner agencies such as Kent Police, Kent County Council Community Wardens, Dover Pastors, and Citizens Advice to provide residents with a comprehensive approach to support and advice.

Three computer workstations with online access to council systems will be installed in the van. It will have solar panels, heating/air conditioning, a fully functional kitchen, disability access, and an awning with outdoor furniture for the summer months.

An annual calendar of events and activities is being planned, and the van will go on a few practise runs in January before beginning its busy schedule in February.

“We are delighted to have received delivery of the new Community Roots van, which enables council officers to meet and engage with residents across the district,” said Cllr Oliver Richardson, Portfolio Holder for Community. The van provides them with a mobile base of operations, allowing council staff to assist our communities in all weather conditions. This facility will benefit rural villages in particular, as residents will be able to meet our team in person without having to travel far.

“Themed events covering relevant issues that affect us all, such as mental health and wellbeing, access to foodbanks, money advice, and staying warm this winter, have also been scheduled.”

“We are really pleased to fund this initiative through our Helping Hands Scheme, which is supporting people living and working in East Kent in these difficult times,” said Roger Gough, Leader of Kent County Council.

This van has numerous advantages for residents, ranging from assisting community safety initiatives by increasing surveillance to combat crime to delivering on our joint efforts to end digital exclusion. We’re partnering with KCC’s Digital Kent team to provide a space for residents to connect and get help.

Furthermore, the cost-of-living crisis means that more people than ever before require assistance, advice, and support. The ‘Community Roots’ van will bring services to the heart of communities, allowing families to engage with the local authority and partners without incurring travel costs.”

