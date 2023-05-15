DDC’s Wellbeing Roadshow Returns to Promote Positive Mental Health

DDC (Dover District Council) is set to hit the road once again with its Wellbeing Roadshow, aimed at raising awareness of the importance of positive mental health. Following its successful run in 2022, where it visited River, Walmer, and Wingham, the roadshow will make stops in Dover, Deal, Sandwich, and Aylesham this year.

The roadshow will kick off during Mental Health Awareness Week, which commences today (May 15), and will feature four events in May, facilitated by the Community Roots Van. The focus will be on promoting positive mental health and offering support, talks, and advice on combating social isolation and fostering human interaction within communities. Attendees will also receive tips on improving their own mental well-being.

Families can look forward to three activity-packed sessions as part of the roadshow in Dover, Deal, and Aylesham, featuring music, games, and the opportunity to test their skills in the Speed Cage—a challenging inflatable activity where participants of all ages can try their hand at football, rugby, cricket, and tennis.

The Wellbeing Roadshow’s first stop will take place on Wednesday, May 17, from 10am to 2pm, at the Guildhall Car Park in Sandwich. This session will support the Sunflower Centre’s Dementia Awareness Roadshow, with a specific focus on dementia and mental health in older individuals. Representatives from various organizations, including East Kent Independent Dementia Services, Alzheimer’s Society, Age Concern Sandwich, Lifeline 365, and Crossroads Care, will share valuable insights. DDC officers, supported housing representatives, Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS), social prescribers, and Get Out Get Active (GOGA) will also be present, along with several other agencies.

The roadshow will then continue with the following dates and locations, where participants can join DDC at the Community Roots Van for music, games, and the Speed Cage:

Tuesday, May 23, from 2pm to 5pm at Connaught Park in Dover.

Tuesday, May 30, from 11am to 2pm at Walmer Green in Deal.

Thursday, June 1, from 11am to 2pm at Aylesham Health Centre, Queens Road.

Organizations such as Mind, NHS One You, Take Off, Rethink, and GOGA will also be present, offering guidance and advice on positive mental health.

The Wellbeing Roadshow serves as an important initiative to promote mental well-being within the community, emphasizing the significance of social interaction and combating isolation. By bringing together various organizations and offering a range of activities, the roadshow aims to create a positive and supportive environment for individuals of all ages to prioritize their mental health.