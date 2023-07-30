Deadline Looms for Standard Non-Barcoded Stamps Usage, Royal Mail Urges Swapping to Avoid Surcharges

Time is rapidly running out for the usage of standard non-barcoded stamps, as Monday marks the last day these stamps can be used to post items. After the deadline, customers sending mail with these stamps risk the recipient being given a surcharge of £1.10. However, commemorative and non-barcoded Christmas stamps will continue to be valid.

To ensure a smooth transition and avoid any inconvenience, Royal Mail introduced the Swap Out scheme, allowing people to exchange their old stamps for barcoded stamps. The scheme remains open indefinitely, so there is no immediate deadline for the exchange.

A leaflet with a form for the Swap Out scheme has been distributed to every household, enabling customers to easily participate in the exchange. Alternatively, the form can be printed from Royal Mail’s website, ordered through the Customer Experience team, or picked up at a local Royal Mail delivery office or Post Office.

The deadline for using old stamps was extended from 31 January to allow users more time for the exchange. After Monday, Royal Mail will apply a £1.10 surcharge fee to mail sent using non-barcoded stamps. Recipients of such mail will be issued a “Fee to Pay” card, indicating the surcharge must be paid before the item can be delivered.

Barcoded stamps were introduced in February the previous year to enhance delivery efficiency and bolster security. Royal Mail’s managing director of Stamps and Collectibles, Matthew Parkes, highlighted the added security features and future innovative services that the barcoded stamps pave the way for.

The Swap Out scheme is eligible for regular 1st and 2nd Class “every day” stamps featuring the profile of the late Queen Elizabeth. However, stamps that have already been used for postage will not be accepted for the exchange.

Royal Mail envisions a future where people scan the QR code on the barcoded stamps using the Royal Mail app. This technology will allow users to access additional features, such as watching videos and sending personalised messages, ushering physical stamps into the digital world.

As the deadline approaches, Royal Mail encourages customers to swiftly swap out their old stamps to avoid any surcharges and enjoy the benefits of the modernised system. By embracing the barcoded stamps, users can look forward to enhanced security measures and exciting digital services in the future.