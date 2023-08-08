Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Deadly Storms Ravage Eastern United States, Leaving Devastation in Their Wake

Deadly Storms Ravage Eastern United States, Leaving Devastation in Their Wake
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

Intense storms swept across the eastern United States, leaving a trail of destruction that included at least two fatalities, widespread power outages, and a deluge of flight cancellations and delays. The storm system, marked by heavy rain, strong winds, and hail, spanned from Alabama to New York, affecting millions and prompting severe weather alerts across the region.

As the National Weather Service (NWS) predicted a “moderate risk” of hazardous storms with gusts reaching up to 80 miles per hour (130 km/h), warnings were issued to stay vigilant and prepare for multiple sources of weather updates. The sprawling scope of the storm system led to tornado watches and warnings posted across ten states, with the highest concern centred around the Washington-Baltimore area.

Tragedy struck as the storms raged on. In Alabama, a 28-year-old man tragically lost his life after being struck by lightning in an industrial park. A 15-year-old boy met a similarly unfortunate fate in South Carolina when he was hit by a falling tree outside his grandparents’ residence.

The extent of the storm’s impact was felt not only in terms of human lives but also through disruptions to infrastructure and daily life. Over 700,000 premises along the East Coast experienced power outages, causing significant inconvenience for affected communities. Flight operations took a massive hit, with more than 1,700 flights cancelled and around 8,000 delayed due to the severe weather conditions. The disruptions were especially pronounced at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, which was already grappling with the aftermath of storms the previous day.

In response to the inclement weather, the Federal Aviation Administration took precautionary measures by rerouting planes around the storms and potentially suspending flights to and from cities like New York, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, Charlotte, and Atlanta.

As the storms progressed, federal agencies in Washington, DC sent their employees home early, recognising the impending risks associated with the adverse weather. This event unfolded amid the backdrop of excessive heat warnings affecting vast portions of the southern United States, including states like Texas, Louisiana, and Florida, where temperatures were expected to soar as high as 108 degrees Fahrenheit (42°C).

Scientists emphasise that the increasing intensity and frequency of extreme weather events like these are linked to climate change, underscoring the pressing need for global action to address the challenges posed by changing weather patterns.

Posted in

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Beloved Irish Singer Sinéad O’Connor Remembered in Heartfelt Funeral Service

BREAKING

Tragedy Strikes as Eight-Year-Old Boy Dies in Lincolnshire Road Crash

BREAKING

Passenger Ferry Diverts Due to Suspected Food Poisoning Incident

BREAKING

Deadly Storms Ravage Eastern United States, Leaving Devastation in Their Wake

BREAKING

Former Criminology Student Receives 15-Year Sentence for Spate of Armed Robberies

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

MailOnline Suspends Dan Wootton Amid Investigation into Allegations

BREAKING

Rise in Tech Abuse Sparks Urgent Calls for Action from UK Government

BREAKING

The Kinks Keyboard Player, John Gosling, Passes Away at 75

BREAKING

Georgie Grier’s Edinburgh Fringe Show Bounces Back with Near Sell-Out Crowds Following Viral Support

BREAKING

Anita Carey: Coronation Street and Doctors Star Dies at 75

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.