Deal Or No Deal is set to return to screens with Stephen Mulhern on hosting duties

ITV has announced it is reviving the gameshow, which became famous for its red boxes ranging in cash prizes from 1p to the £250,000 jackpot, after it was axed by Channel 4 in 2016.

The new series, for which casting is currently under way, will see “a brand-new setting with brand-new prize boxes and a new batch of contestants”, according to ITV.

Mulhern, 45, has been confirmed as the new host for the series, which was originally presented by Noel Edmonds for 11 years after it launched on Channel 4 in 2005.

Speaking about the revival, Mulhern, who is known for presenting Britain’s Got Talent spin-off Britain’s Got More Talent and Catchphrase, said: “Wow what an opportunity, I’m beyond excited to be hosting the brand-new series.

“I’ve always been such a huge fan of the show, so much so, I’ve been practising at home with small cereal boxes!