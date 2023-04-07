Dealer behind bars for bringing drugs into the county

A Huddersfield drug dealer has been jailed for eight years after police raids uncovered more than £100,000 of cocaine and cannabis in properties he had access to.

Joseph Masih (37) from Birkby was jailed at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday April 5) after previously pleading guilty to drugs offences and possession of criminal property.

The 37-year-old was convicted of possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Officers executed warrants at Maish’s address in Birkby and at another property he had access to in December 2022 and uncovered substantial amounts of drugs and thousands of pounds cash stored within them.

Masih was arrested and then charged to appear before magistrates on December 19.

Detective Inspector James Bellhouse of Kirklees Programme Precision Team said: “We welcome the sentencing of Masih at Leeds Crown Court yesterday for drug possession and dealing offences.

“Officers located Class A and B drugs potentially worth £100,000 at the addresses they raided as well as cash and other drug related equipment.

“Programme Precision was established to combat exactly the kind of organised crime Masih was involved in and we are pleased this operation prevented substantial quantities of drugs from ever reaching our communities.

“Drug dealing provides funding for the sort of criminality none of us want to see on our streets and the operation which led to Masih’s arrest was just one of many currently ongoing by Precision and Kirklees CID officers.

“Anyone with information about drugs crime in their communities can always report it to the police or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”

