Dealer behind bars for bringing drugs into the county

A prolific drug dealer is facing the next four years behind bars after he was found guilty of being in possession with intent to supply class A drugs at Guildford Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday, 5 April).

Christopher Panzo, 27, of Melfort Road, Thornton Heath, was stopped by police as he tried to get into his car near his home address on 12 January this year. A search found that he was carrying two mobile phones, one of which was connected to a County Drug line. Officers then carried out a search of his flat where they found a large amount of Crack Cocaine in the fridge along with other drug paraphernalia. Panzo was then arrested for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

In court yesterday Panzo pleaded guilty and was convicted for:

  • Possession with intent to supply class A drug – Crack Cocaine
  • Concerned in the supply of Heroin
  • Concerned in the supply of Crack Cocaine

Investigating Officer, DC Hannah Simmonds, said: “This result has removed another organised criminal from Surrey’s streets. We are determined to do all we can to protect the vulnerable members of our community from criminals such as Panzo. If you suspect drug dealing, please let us know – your information might be key.”

If you are concerned about drug use or drug dealing in your area, contact us online or via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency, always dial 999. 

What are the signs of potential drug dealing?

  • Lots of visitors, who don’t stay very long, arriving at all times of the day and night
  • People waiting in cars outside particular properties exchanging small packets or cash
  • Lots of visitors bringing items such as TVs or bikes but leaving empty handed
  • Lone/vulnerable neighbours suddenly having groups of young men living at their address

What we want to know:

  • Time, date and place
  • Vehicle registrations and the make, model and colour
  • Descriptions of people and details of what they were doing
