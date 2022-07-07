Dean McCullough and Vicky Hawkesworth will team up to host a brand-new daytime show on BBC Radio 1 (Monday – Thursday, 1pm – 3.30pm), with the first show airing on Monday 5 September 2022. As part of the BBC’s Across The UK plans, announced by the Director General in 2021, it will be the first weekday programme to move out of London and broadcast from Salford.

Dean and Vicky will succeed Scott Mills and Chris Stark, who announced their departure from Radio 1 on July 1st.

Dean and Vicky were both given their first chance to host on the station during the 2020 festive season as part of Radio 1’s Christmas Takeover, an initiative created by Head of BBC Radio 1, Aled Haydn Jones, that provides a valuable springboard for emerging presenters, giving them a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to broadcast on the UK’s largest youth radio station.

Dean then joined Radio 1 permanently in September 2021 to host weekends (Friday – Sunday, 10.30am – 1pm) and has quickly proven to be a huge success with listeners. He has brought his contagious energy to weekend mornings, interviewing celebrities such as Anne-Marie, Aitch, and Tom Grennan.

Vicky, who was born in Bolton, currently hosts regular shows on BBC Radio Manchester and GAYDIO, and has covered a variety of shows on Radio 1. She most recently hosted Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2022 in Coventry on the BBC iPlayer, as well as Radio 1’s coverage of the Platinum Jubilee Concert.

“I literally don’t know what to say, this is wild,” Dean McCullough says. It’s a dream come true to be able to launch a brand new daytime show on Radio 1 with the most talented production team and co-host. Vicky and I worked together on the Christmas presenter search in 2020, and I fell in love with her the moment I met her. It’s bittersweet because, like millions of others, I adore Scott and Chris. They are without a doubt the best radio hosts ever. I’m going to miss them on Radio 1 and hope that their wonderful listeners will join us in September for this new chapter. I’m overjoyed that this is happening, and I’d like to thank Radio 1 for believing in me.”

“In all honesty, I don’t think there are words that can live up to how incredibly excited I am,” says Vicky Hawkesworth. I’m about to live my dream, and I can’t wait to get started.

“I am extremely honoured to be in this position; Scott and Chris are the best that radio has to offer, a phenomenal team that has kept me laughing and smiling for years, and it is a privilege to follow in their footsteps.”