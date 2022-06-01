Dean Davies, 28, of Eastbourne, is missing and police are concerned for his well-being

Officers are concerned for his well-being and want anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them immediately.

He was last seen at his mother’s house around 1.50pm after leaving his home address this morning, and he is known to frequent Eastbourne seafront.

Dean is described as 6′ slim with dark brown hair and was dressed in a maroon hoody, a black baseball cap that was worn back to front, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Dean’s whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately at 999 and reference serial number 919 of 31/05.