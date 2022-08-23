A convicted child rapist and woman beater was caught by paedophile hunters after he sent a video of himself having sex to what he thought was a 12-year-old girl.

The 30-year-old, who had served two-and-a-half years of a five-year sentence, returned to court and admitted sending gross and indecent messages to an Amber-themed WhatsApp account last August.

Amber, who appeared online as a 12-year-old girl, was actually operated by an online paedophile hunter McKinney, 30, who appeared surprised after being remanded in custody until his sentencing later this year.

The sex offender, who must now allow police to search his computer and mobile phone, admitted to feeling stupid after being confronted by the group.

According to Depute Fiscal Lora Apostolova, the accused, who was unemployed at the time, sent a video of himself having sex with a woman via WhatsApp.

Around 11.37 p.m., he texted the child, asking if she had any private photos.

The dummy replied that they would be embarrassed.

He kept asking for pictures.

The decoy operator arrived at McKinney’s home on Benvie Road the next day.

McKinney told him, “I knew you’d show up.”

He went on to say that he felt terrible.

According to Ms Apostolova, the accused is on the sex offenders register.

He stated that he does not usually message children.

Sheriff David Hall postponed McKinney’s sentence until September 29 and remanded him in custody.

McKinney was convicted of child rape in 2012 after a trial at the High Court of Aberdeen.

He went after his sleeping victim in Dundee.

In 2018, he also attacked a former partner, just months after his sentence had expired.

McKinney admitted sending obscene messages to a child under the age of 13, who was a decoy, forcing them to look at a sexual image and requesting naked pictures of a child on August 13 and 14, 2021.