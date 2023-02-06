Death Toll From Turkey-Syria Earthquake Rises To 207, More Than 1,000 Injured - Uknip

A powerful earthquake struck a large area in south-eastern Turkey near the Syrian border, killing over 100 people and trapping many more.

The 7.8 magnitude tremor struck at 04:17 local time (01:17 am) at a depth of 17.9km (11 miles) near the city of Gaziantep, according to the US Geological Survey.

So far, officials in Turkey have confirmed 76 deaths and 10 cities, including Diyarbakir.

According to state media, more than 50 people were killed in Syria.

Death Toll From Turkey-Syria Earthquake Rises To 207, More Than 1,000 Injured 1

There are fears that the death toll will skyrocket in the coming hours.

Many buildings have collapsed, and rescue teams have been dispatched to look for survivors among the rubble.

Suleymon Soylu, Turkey’s Interior Minister, said ten cities were affected: Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Hatay, Osmaniye, Adiyaman, Malatya, Sanliurfa, Adana, Diyarbakir, and Kilis.

Death Toll From Turkey-Syria Earthquake Rises To 207, More Than 1,000 Injured 2

At least 23 people were killed in Malatya province, north-east of Gaziantep, according to local officials. To the east, 17 people were killed in Sanliurfa. More people were killed in Diyarbakir and Osmaniye.

The tremor was felt in Lebanon and Cyprus as well.

“I was writing something when the entire building started shaking, and yes, I didn’t know what to feel,” Mohamad El Chamaa, a student in Lebanon’s capital Beirut, said.

“I was right next to the window, so I was just afraid they’d shatter. It lasted about 45 minutes and was quite terrifying. It was incredible “He stated.

The magnitude of the quake was estimated by Turkish seismologists to be 7.4 on the Richter scale. They reported that a second tremor struck the area just minutes later.

Turkey is located in one of the most active earthquake zones on the planet.

More than 17,000 people were killed in 1999 when a powerful earthquake shook the country’s north-west.