James, the driving force behind the BBC podcast You, Me, and The Big C, revealed to her followers last month that she had been diagnosed with cancer and had entered end-of-life hospice care at home.

“I am not brave – I am not dignified going towards my death – I am simply a scared girl doing something she has no choice in, but I know I am grateful for the life that I have had,” the 40-year-old said.

Since then, James has revealed that she has completed her second book and has continued to campaign and inspire people.

Ms James’ fans, as well as people around the world who had been inspired by her moving and candid stories about coping with bowel cancer, had raised more than £1.6 million for research into the disease within 24 hours of learning of her impending death.

She said she was “blown away” by the response.

The Bowelbabe Fund is currently worth more than £6.5 million.

Deborah James, a podcaster and activist whose candid accounts of life with bowel cancer sparked an outpouring of charity donations, has died, according to her family.

