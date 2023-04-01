Defence Equipment and Support has procured a new multi-role weapon system to equip the British Army on operations

A £4.6 million order has been placed with Saab for a delivery of Carl-Gustaf M4s, plus a package of ammunition and training.

They will replace the Anti-Structure Munitions the UK sent to support Ukraine against the Russian invasion last year.

The Carl-Gustaf recoilless rifle is a multi-role weapon system that allows dismounted soldiers to effectively deal with multiple challenges and targets on the modern battlefield. It can fire a range of 84mm calibre munitions for various operational objectives.

The British Army’s Director of Futures, Major General James Bowder, said:

The procurement of Carl-Gustaf Mk4 will provide a versatile, potent, and proven capability to our close combat forces; it will defeat a range of threats on the modern battlefield, further enhancing our lethality.

The Carl-Gustaf was first adopted by the Army towards the end of the 1960s in its M2 variant, referred to in the UK as “Mark 2”, as an infantry anti-tank capability.

The procurement is the latest negotiated by DE&S for military equipment developed in Sweden. In December, DE&S signed a contract with Saab to replenish the UK’s stock of NLAW anti-tank weapons, which have proven highly valuable to Ukraine as they defend their nation from Russian attack.

Dean Rosenfield, Group Managing Director of Saab UK, said:

Our strong relationship with the British Army is built upon delivering proven capabilities that help them to meet the threats they face and the Carl-Gustaf M4, like NLAW, is in prime position to do this.

Yesterday, during a meeting between Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and his Sweden counterpart Pål Jonson in London, a letter of intent was signed relating to a new contract to deliver 14 Swedish-built Archer heavy artillery guns to the British Army.

Mr Wallace said: