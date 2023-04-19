Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Wednesday, April 19, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Defence Secretary meets US defence and security leaders in Washington, DC

Defence Secretary meets US defence and security leaders in Washington, DC

by uknip247

UK Defence Secretary has concluded a planned visit to Washington, DC

Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace has concluded a planned visit to Washington, DC to conduct meetings with senior US defence and security leaders.

He met with his counterpart, Defense Secretary Lloyd J Austin III, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and General Mark Milley, to discuss a range of defence and security issues of mutual concern including support to Ukraine in its war against Russia, NATO, and the AUKUS trilateral security pact.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said:

It’s been an honour and a great pleasure to meet again with my friend Lloyd Austin III.

The US is our closest ally and defence partner, with shared values that serve to promote open and free democracies across the world, alongside continued peace and security.

We discussed ways to strengthen our defence cooperation, breaking down barriers and increasing our interoperability through the AUKUS trilateral agreement – and we turned our attention again to our unwavering support for Ukraine.

The Defence Secretary also discussed the importance of the trilateral work under way to make the AUKUS agreement a generational success with the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee.

Speaking during their meeting at the Pentagon, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III said:

We have no closer partner or ally than the United Kingdom.

AUKUS is an historic opportunity that shows how strong we can become when we work together.

It shows our deep commitment to a free and open Indo Pacific and it is testament to our shared values and the long-term investments we are making in our forces.

I am confident AUKUS will break down barriers and usher in a new era of US-UK defence co-operation.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A bizarre attempt by a London burglar to elude police by posing as a solar panel has amused social media

A man who had been living in Derby has been extradited from the UK in relation to alleged war crimes

A 19-year-old has been sentenced to two years and six months detention at a young offender institution after pleading guilty to supplying Class A...

Four members of an organised crime group that ran an industrial-scale amphetamine lab in Scotland, and trafficked heroin and cocaine, have been sentenced

A 60-year-old man who was caught driving on the M40 with bin bags containing £100k of drugs on his back seat has been jailed...

Two men have been sentenced to a total of nearly 10 years for kidnap and blackmail offences.

Woman admits to murdering husband

A man who assaulted his partner and tried to set her flat on fire has been jailed for four years

After a pair of missing adolescent girls were discovered in the back of a car in Hull, two males were detained on suspicion of...

A man has been sentenced to over 20 years in jail for the attempted murder of a man following an incident in Clare in...

Three men have been jailed for more than 26 years between them after an attempted burglary at a cannabis factory triggered a violent clash...

West Yorkshire Police worker sentenced to an 18-month Community Order; 100 hours unpaid work and rehabilitation activity, for posting grossly offensive messages on Twitter...

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.