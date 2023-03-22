Delays on the M25 and QE2 crossing this morning

54
Traffic is being held by junction 2 with traffic queueing half way back to the A127 following a collision
SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS
- How businesses can use custom stickers to market effectively in the digital age
- Yellow Weather Warning issued by Met Office for Monday
- A statue of Queen Victoria on Woodhouse Moor has been sprayed with Black Lives Matter graffiti. The statue of Winston Churchill in London’s
- A father and son who overcharged elderly victims by thousands of pounds for building work at their homes have been jailed
- East Hampshire District Council is offering its support to residents who wish to organise street parties to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee over the extended weekend of 2 to 5 June
- Police Name Man after fatal collision near Bishops Waltham
- 5 tips to save on international calling costs and data usage
- Two teenagers have been charged with the murder of Abdirizak Hassan in Putney
- Police want to trace Anti social Motorcyclists
- UK drill rapper Headie One jailed for six months for carrying knife
- A stop check by roads policing officers working alongside the local policing team led to drugs being recovered and four Rolex watches being seized
- Prisoners take control of two wings at HMP Birmingham as riot breaks out