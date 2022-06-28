Since Demi made public her battle with thyroid cancer last year, 491 people have been referred to Queen Alexandra (QA) Hospital for head and neck cancer diagnostic tests, which is 100 more than the previous year.

Now, the reality TV star has nominated her PHU surgeon, Costa Repanos (pictured with Demi), for Best Doctor in the national Who Cares Wins health awards, which are organised by The Sun newspaper and NHS Charities Together.

“I’m thrilled to see an increase in the number of people getting tested for head and neck cancers since I’ve openly shared my personal story,” Demi said. “It really highlights the impact of social media and how important it is to talk.” Although it was a terrible experience, I’m grateful to have helped people and will continue to encourage people, especially young people, to get checked and potentially save lives!”

“It’s really humbling to realise, especially for cancer patients, the profound, life-changing effect that we have on our patients’ lives,” added Consultant Costa. Demi is an incredibly brave, smart, and determined young lady, and it’s been a pleasure to be involved in her care.”