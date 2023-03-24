Demolition contractor secured to unlock the potential of Bulbeck Road site

As part of Havant Borough Council’s ambitious plans to regenerate the heart of Havant town centre, a company has been sourced to demolish Bulbeck Road car park, opening up the site to exciting development opportunities.

Following a tendering process, Hughes & Salvidge of Portsmouth have been secured for the demolitions work. Highly experienced and established in 1964, they have considerable knowledge of such works, and undertaking them in a

considerate manner to minimise nuisance and disturbance.

The Bulbeck Road car park is an under-used resource that doesn’t make best use of its town centre location. Works on the demolition of the site are currently being finalised but will commence this year. To support the project, £1.65 million of grant funding was secured from the Department for Levelling Up & Communities and its Brownfield Land Release Fund 2 in November 2022.