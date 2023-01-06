Deportation flights for illegal migrants and foreign criminals cost at least £8,000 per person in the United Kingdom

The new figures, obtained through a Freedom of Information request, show that removing those with no right to remain in the UK cost £11 million between January and October 2022.

Since 2020, up to £30 million has been spent on returning people who have arrived in the UK.

“This is a staggering amount of taxpayers’ money for such little return,” said Alp Mehmet of Migration Watch UK.

In the first ten months of 2022, 54 flights were chartered to return 1,356 people to their home countries.

Many of those deported were offenders who no longer had the right to remain in the UK after breaking the law, with the remainder being failed asylum seekers or illegal migrants.

It comes as a new People Polling survey for GB News reveals that only 4% of Britons are “completely” or “fairly” confident the Government will solve the small boat crossing crisis in the English Channel.

More than half of British adults have “zero confidence” in the Prime Minister’s ability to resolve the Channel crisis.

Rishi Sunak has prioritised stopping small boats in the English Channel for 2023.

“Most voters lack trust in the government on this issue, which is the third most important issue for all voters and the second most important issue for Conservatives.

“Unless Rishi Sunak can change these numbers, the next general election will be game over.

“Make no mistake about it. Immigration is now a make-or-break issue.”