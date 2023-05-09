Deptford Blaze Live updates: Ten Fire engines sent to tackle blaze at Meridian Fitness with reports of injuries

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters have been called to a fire on Creek Road in Deptford.

A spa room on the second floor of an 11-storey building, containing a fitness centre and flats, is alight.

A road closure is in place which is causing significant traffic delays. People are asked to avoid the area where possible.

The Brigade was called at just after 6am. Crews from Deptford, Greenwich, New Cross, Lea Green and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation with reports of some injuries.

