Derbyshire Constabulary officers have charged a man with murder after an 11-year-old boy was found injured near Shipley Country Park.

Ambulance crews were called to Thorpes Road, near the park in Heanor, on Saturday, 18 June, to report that a boy had been injured, according to police.

Unfortunately, the boy died later that day.

A 41-year-old man was arrested after a police investigation.

Michael Harrison, of Eaton Terrace in Nottingham, has been charged with murder has appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 4th.

He has also been accused of coercive and controlling behaviour.

Officers from Derbyshire Constabulary and the East Midlands Major Crime Unit will continue their investigations and remain in the area for the foreseeable future.

Anyone who has information is encouraged to contact them.

Officers are looking for a white Vauxhall Combo van with one of the following registrations as part of their investigations:

• FG57 FTO • FL54 JBJ • FL54 JDJ

Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire Constabulary and quote reference 22*349624:

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting the Crimestoppers website.