Sunday, April 23, 2023
Sunday, April 23, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Derbyshire Police said the animal was “presenting a risk” to officers when it was shot dead at the scene

Derbyshire Police said the animal was “presenting a risk” to officers when it was shot dead at the scene

by uknip247
A Dog Has Been Shot Dead By Police Officers Following An Incident In The East Midlands

A man arrested in connection with the incident remains in custody.

Police were called to reports that a dog at a house in Cameron Road was presenting a risk to officers and the public Image: Police were called to a house in Cameron Road, Derby

Following an incident involving a “out of control” dog that was killed by police, a man has passed away.

The man was found critically injured at a property in Cameron Road on Saturday morning, and police now believe he died at the scene.

Armed police responded and shot the animal, which was allegedly “presenting a risk to officers”.

A man who was detained in connection with the incident is still in custody, according to Derbyshire Police.

A cordon also remains in place, and there will be a heightened police presence in the area while enquiries continue.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Armed police called to reports of a man with a gun in Week Street, Maidstone

Police want to speak to Kieran Tansey who is wanted on recall to prison

Today’s emergency notice: the uncertainty, the response, and why some phones missed it

After a collision in Kidbrooke, a man was detained on suspicion of driving under the influence

A man has been detained by Homicide Squad police in connection with the alleged shooting death of a man in Sydney’s south-west last month

The recent heavy fighting in Sudan has not only caused chaos amongst the people of the country but has also raised concerns about the...

The tragic death of Ruth Perry, the headteacher of Caversham Primary School in Reading, who took her own life while waiting for an Ofsted...

Houses in the Pollok area of Glasgow were evacuated after a potential unexploded bomb was discovered this morning

UK government statement on Sudan

A serving Met police officer has been charged with assault and perverting the course of justice

Police are appealing for help to find missing 17-year-old Ali from Caterham

Motorcyclist, in his 40s, has died following a road crash

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.