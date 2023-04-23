Derbyshire Police said the animal was “presenting a risk” to officers when it was shot dead at the scene

A man arrested in connection with the incident remains in custody.

Police were called to reports that a dog at a house in Cameron Road was presenting a risk to officers and the public Image: Police were called to a house in Cameron Road, Derby



Following an incident involving a “out of control” dog that was killed by police, a man has passed away.

The man was found critically injured at a property in Cameron Road on Saturday morning, and police now believe he died at the scene.

Armed police responded and shot the animal, which was allegedly “presenting a risk to officers”.

A man who was detained in connection with the incident is still in custody, according to Derbyshire Police.

A cordon also remains in place, and there will be a heightened police presence in the area while enquiries continue.