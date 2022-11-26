Home BREAKING Derek been missing since Tuesday and Police think he maybe in the Margate area Derek been missing since Tuesday and Police think he maybe in the Margate area by November 26, 2022 November 26, 2022 Police are searching for Derek Bennett, missing from Brighton since Tuesday (Nov 22). Derek, 37, is 5’9” and of a medium build, last seen wearing a green coat with the hood up, black jeans and Adidas trainers. He may be in the Margate area. Call 101 quoting serial 958 of 22/11. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail RELATED ARTICLES A family has paid tribute to a beloved mother of six, grandmother... The victim was rushed to the hospital after he was stabbed in... Officers attended along with Paramedics and found a man, aged in his... Late night brawl breaks out on Richmond Bridge leaving a man fighting... Two suspected thieves have been arrested after officers stopped a car in... Dartford’s Conservative MP has asked the Prime Minister to consider making Just... London drivers are set to face an extra daily fee of £12.50... London Fire Commissioner takes immediate action in response to culture review Detectives investigating a stabbing in Bexleyheath which left a man seriously injured... A group of men have been jailed for fatally shooting a young... The motorcyclist, a man aged 48, was taken to hospital where he... Officers are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on the North...