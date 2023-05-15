Dermot O’leary Considered As Potential Replacement For Phillip Schofield On This Morning

Speculation arises amidst rumours of tension between This Morning hosts

Recent reports have suggested that Dermot O’Leary, renowned TV presenter and former host of The X Factor, is being considered as a potential replacement for Phillip Schofield on ITV’s popular daytime show, This Morning. These rumours come in the wake of speculation surrounding a rumoured “feud” between current hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

The alleged feud between the long-standing TV duo, aged 42 and 61 respectively, has been making headlines lately. Earlier this week, reports circulated claiming that Holly and Phillip were barely on speaking terms. Responding to the rumours, Phillip released an official statement, emphasizing the strength of their friendship. He praised Holly as his rock, highlighting her unwavering support on and off-screen throughout their careers.

Amidst this backdrop, insiders now suggest that Dermot O’Leary could be an ideal replacement for Phillip Schofield should he decide to leave the show. Dermot, who currently hosts This Morning alongside Alison Hammond on Fridays, is reportedly being considered for an extended role.

According to a source quoted by The Sun, there are individuals within the show who believe it is time for a shake-up, as Phillip’s contract is up for renewal at the end of this year. Dermot’s strong bond with Holly is seen as a positive factor, with the source stating that Holly would be thrilled to work more closely with him.

As the speculation continues to swirl, UKNIP has reached out to ITV and Dermot’s representatives for comment, seeking clarification on the matter.

While the rumoured tension between Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield has caught the attention of viewers, it is worth noting that both hosts have contributed immensely to the success of This Morning over the years. Their chemistry and professionalism have endeared them to a large audience.

As fans eagerly await official statements from all parties involved, the focus remains on the future of This Morning and the potential changes that could occur. Regardless of any possible shake-ups, the show’s dedicated viewers hope that the program will continue to provide engaging and informative content, reflecting the spirit of daytime television that has captivated audiences for years.