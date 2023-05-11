Designed following engagement with local residents, two new murals have been painted under the Iron Bridge in Staines-upon-Thames

The images represent what the town means to residents, with local wildlife, buildings and history reflected in the artwork.
Following the refurbishment of the Iron Bridge by Network Rail in 2022, Surrey County Council wanted to improve the area, as it is a key feature at the entrance to the town. The northern pavement underneath the bridge has been widened and resurfaced, to improve safety and access for pedestrians. To complement this work, and to enhance the area, an artist was appointed to design murals for the walls underneath the bridge to brighten the area, as it is a key location at the entrance to the town.
In autumn 2022, with the support of Spelthorne Borough Council, in-person and online community engagement was used to gather input from residents on what they would like to see in the designs. This was combined with research on the history of the town, to create the designs for the murals. A timelapse of the installation can be viewed above.
The murals include references to:
- River Thames: The river is central to Staines and its development as a town. One design is of the riverside life, the other is a more geographical depiction of the shape of the river as it flows through Staines.
- Staines Bridge: A wooden bridge crossing the river at Staines was referenced as early as 1228. The illustrations show the current bridge and celebrate the beauty of the structure with the river below.
- Town Hall: The Town Hall was voted as one of the most iconic buildings in the town. Some of the decorative patterns found on the building are recreated in the mural.
- The Romans: Staines was an important Roman settlement, on the route from London to Silchester. The iconic columns are included as a reference to Roman life.
- Roman Artefacts: Some of the items housed in the Spelthorne Museum are included in the designs, simple visual forms that have historical and conceptual links to Staines.
- Roman Patterns: Geometric repeat patterns played a significant role in Roman visual language; some of these are recreated in the murals.
- Staines Linoleum: In the past, Staines was famous for its linoleum industry. Old factory patterns and floral illustrations are recreated in the murals to represent this history.
- Wildlife: Swans and foxes were identified as the most popular wildlife that the local community associated with Staines and are both recreated in the murals.
- London Stone: Located in the Spelthorne Museum and recreated in Memorial Park, the illustrations capture the iconic shape of the stone.
- Beer Brewing: The Oast House, Ashby’s Brewery, and Hops are all references to Staines’ beer brewing history.
- Mustard: Once known for growing mustard seeds, illustrations in the mural of the plants, leaves, seed pods, and grinding process all reflect this history.
- Ancient Coins: Coins found in the Leisure Centre dig are recreated in the murals.
- Lagonda: The Staines icon that is the Lagonda is depicted in the murals.