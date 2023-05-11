The images represent what the town means to residents, with local wildlife, buildings and history reflected in the artwork.

Following the refurbishment of the Iron Bridge by Network Rail in 2022, Surrey County Council wanted to improve the area, as it is a key feature at the entrance to the town. The northern pavement underneath the bridge has been widened and resurfaced, to improve safety and access for pedestrians. To complement this work, and to enhance the area, an artist was appointed to design murals for the walls underneath the bridge to brighten the area, as it is a key location at the entrance to the town.

Designed Following Engagement With Local Residents, Two New Murals Have Been Painted Under The Iron Bridge In Staines-Upon-Thames 1

In autumn 2022, with the support of Spelthorne Borough Council, in-person and online community engagement was used to gather input from residents on what they would like to see in the designs. This was combined with research on the history of the town, to create the designs for the murals. A timelapse of the installation can be viewed above.

The murals include references to: