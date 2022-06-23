Officers from the Proactive Targeting Team were alerted to a stolen motorcycle in the Dartford area around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

When they caught up with the bike, the rider fled and jumped into the Mill Pond Road river, but he was quickly apprehended.

Following a search, a number of class A and B drugs were discovered.

A 20-year-old man from an unknown address was arrested on suspicion of auto theft and possession of class A and B drugs with intent to supply.

He has been released pending further investigation.