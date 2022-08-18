Police were called shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17, to reports of people in distress in Sutton Harbour, Plymouth.

Units were present, as was Coastguard Search and Rescue.

By the time emergency services arrived, two people had been pulled from the water thanks to the quick action of bystanders who were also performing CPR on an unconscious man.

Despite everyone’s best efforts, the man, who was in his 70s and from the Kingsbridge area, was declared dead at the scene.

His next of kin has been notified.

One woman was taken to the hospital as a precaution and is expected to recover fully.

This death is not being investigated as suspicious, and a file for the coroner is being prepared.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch will also be notified about this incident.

