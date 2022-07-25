At around 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, police were called to a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A390 near West Taphouse, Liskeard.

A silver Ford Fiesta heading towards East Taphouse and a red Peugeot 107 heading towards Lostwithiel had collided.

Despite the best efforts of members of the public and emergency services, the male driver of the Ford Fiesta was pronounced dead at the scene, and a female passenger was taken to Derriford Hospital in critical condition. The next of kin have been notified.

The Peugeot’s female driver was also taken to Derriford Hospital and is being treated for serious injuries.

Officers from the Roads Policing Team responded to the scene and conducted a thorough investigation.

Police are looking for anyone who may have dashcam footage or saw either vehicle prior to the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could help the investigation is asked to call police at 101 and reference log number 1040 of July 23, 2022.

