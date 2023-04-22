Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, who was shot and suffered life-changing injuries while putting footballs into his car has been discharged from hospitial

Saturday, April 22, 2023
Saturday, April 22, 2023

by uknip247
Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, who was shot and suffered life-changing injuries while putting footballs into his car after coaching young people at football in Omagh on 22 February, has been discharged from the hospital to continue his recovery.

Police believe the dissident Republican group the New IRA was behind the attack.

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland welcomed the news and reiterated the appeal for the Caldwell family to be given privacy.

A total of 15 people have been detained during the investigation into the attack, and police are working to bring those responsible to justice.

