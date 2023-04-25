Detectives are appealing for further information after a man was killed at a property in Hyde

On Sunday 23 April 2023, at around 2.55pm officers were called to reports of a domestic disturbance at a property on Thorsby Avenue in Hyde.

Emergency services attended the scene, and a man was found in critical condition.

Despite the best efforts of officers and medical professionals, a man in his 20’s was pronounced dead.

Two women aged 19 and 27 were arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

The two women were then further arrested on suspicion of murder later that evening and remain in custody for further questioning.

DCI Mark Davis of GMP’s Major Incident Team said: “Firstly, I would like to pass on my sincere condolences to the victim’s loved ones of this senseless attack, our officers have been and will continue to support the victims’ loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

“I would like to reassure the public that this is an isolated incident and we do not believe there is a wider risk to this public.

“Finally, I would like to appeal to the public for any information from the local community in Hyde who may know anything more about this incident to please come forward and speak with us, your information could be extremely useful in our ongoing investigations.

“If you want to report information or submit any footage, please report this by calling 101 or use our online report tool at www.gmp.police.uk quoting log 1870 of 23/04/2023.

“Alternatively, you can report information to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”