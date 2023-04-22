Detectives are appealing for further information after receiving a report of a woman being assaulted in Trafford

On Wednesday 19 April 2023 at around 12.20am police were informed by a member of the public of an assault of a female on Maher Gardens in the Old Trafford and Hulme areas.

A report came in that up to three males were seen assaulting a female in a car park, before all parties, including the assaulted female, left the area in a vehicle before emergency services could attend, driving in the direction of Moss Lane West towards Alexandra Road and Princess Parkway.

It is believed that the first offender was a black male (around 6’2”) with short black hair, muscular build, wearing grey shorts and a grey t-shirt. The second offender is described as a black male (around 5’6”) with short hair and slim build, wearing a dark red/brown shirt with a logo on the front and wearing shorts. It is also believed that a third male remained in the vehicle before driving the suspects and victim away from the area.

The female who was assaulted is described as a black female (around 5’8”), medium build wearing a white cardigan

The car is reported to have been a white SUV, believed to be a Mercedes GLA with all those involved suspected to be adults.

Following extensive enquires officers are now appealing to the public for further information, including doorbell and dashcam footage, to identify and locate the victim to make sure she is safe and well as a priority, as well as identify the vehicle and suspects to understand more about the reported incident.

Information can be submitted to GMP by calling 0161 856 7525, 0161 856 7863 or 101 quoting log 52 of 19/04/23. Reporting online using the tool on the GMP website at www.gmp.police.uk can also be used.

Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.