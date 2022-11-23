Detectives are appealing for help after a man has been left in critical condition following an assault

The victim, a man in his sixties, suffered multiple broken bones and a collapsed lung and remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Officers were made aware of an assault in Broxtowe Lane, Basford, which occurred at around 6.25pm, on 15 November.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and has been conditional bailed while inquiries continue.

Anyone who was in the area at the time or has any mobile phone footage is being asked to come forward.

Detective Inspector Kayne Rukas, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “A man has been left with serious injuries as a result of this assault and we are asking for members of the

community to please come forward if they have any information.

“I want to reassure the public and community that we do believe this to be an isolated incident and have already made an arrest in relation to what happened.

“This type of violence will never be tolerated on our streets and we are determined to find those responsible and bring them to justice.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, was in the area at the time, or has any CCTV or mobile phone footage to get in touch with us any

information, no matter how small, could greatly help with our investigation and be the missing piece we need.”

Anyone with any information, who witnessed the incident or has any dash-cam or mobile phone footage is asked to call 101, quoting incident 598 of 15 November 2022, or call