Detectives are appealing for help to identify a man following an assault in central London

Detectives are appealing for help to identify a man following an assault in central London.

At about 00:10hrs on Saturday, 26 November 2022, the 26-year-old victim was walking along Old Compton Street in Westminster with his partner and two friends when he was pushed by a woman. The victim pushed her back and was then punched in the face by the suspect who was with the woman.

The couple walked away in the direction of Charing Cross Road where the victim’s partner was able to take a photograph of the man.

Detectives have today released this image in the hope that someone will recognise him.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to facial injuries.

Detective Constable Klaudia Kolenda, from the Central West Command Unit, which polices Westminster, said: “The level of violence used was totally unnecessary and left the victim with a fractured eye socket.

“We know that the area around Old Compton Street would have been busy, and I would ask anyone who witnessed the assault to please come forward.



“I would also urge anyone who recognises the man to call police.”

Anyone who recognises the man, or has information regarding the assault, is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 179/26Nov22 or tweet @MetCC.

You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

