Detectives are appealing for help to identify a man in connection with a sex attack on board a bus in Lewisham

Detectives Are Appealing For Help To Identify A Man In Connection With A Sexual Assault On Board A Bus In Lewisham
At approximately 4am on Saturday, 12 November, the 22-year-old victim was travelling on a Route N453 bus towards to central London. She was approached by a man who sexually assaulted her.

The man got off the bus at Old Kent Road, with the junction of Kender Street, SE14.

Detectives have today released an image of the man they wish to speak with, and are asking anyone who recognises him to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 1270/12Nov.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

