Detectives are appealing for help to identify two people following a robbery in Waltham Forest

At about 3.50pm on Sunday, 8 January, the 16-year-old victim was followed after getting off a bus outside Blackhorse Road Station, E17.

The two male suspects, believed to be aged in their late teens, stole his mobile phone before walking away.

Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating.

They have today released CCTV images of the two males who they need to identify and speak with.

Anyone who recognises them, or witnessed the incident, is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 3927/08Jan.

To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

