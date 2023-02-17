Detectives are appealing for information after a shop was targeted by two offenders riding on a moped and armed with a hammer

The pair stopped outside Cash Monkey, in Main Street, Bulwell, with one attempting to smash the front window which was displaying jewellery and watches.

Officers were called at around 11.50am on 12 February 2023 and launched an investigation into the aggravated burglary.

The black-coloured moped is believed to have been ridden down a nearby alleyway before pulling up outside the shop.

One of the suspects struck the window a number of times but failed to gain access and gave up. The pair then made their escape on the moped towards Bulwell bus station.

Detectives have interviewed a number of witnesses and analysed CCTV footage in the area.

Detective Sergeant Steve Dalby, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an extremely upsetting incident for staff at the shop, those in other businesses on the street and members of the public who witnessed it.

“We have been working hard on the investigation but I would urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken with an officer to come forward.

“It was a busy time of the day and we know there were a large number of pedestrians and drivers who may have seen something. If you witnessed anything, or have dash-cam footage which could help with the investigation, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 292 of 12 February 2023, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.