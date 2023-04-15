Detectives are appealing for information after two people were stabbed in Preston

Saturday, April 15, 2023
Police were called at shortly before 9am on Friday, following reports of an assault on Shelley Road in Ashton, Lancashire.

Emergency services attended and two people were taken to the hospital with stab wounds. They are a man in his 20s and a man in his 50s their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening at this time.

A man aged 46 from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and an investigation is underway.

Det Sgt Samantha Bartley, of Preston CID, said: “This was a serious incident which has resulted in two people suffering some significant injuries. While we have arrested one man our enquiries are very much ongoing and I would appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information or footage, including CCTV, dashcam or Ring Doorbell, to come forward and speak to us.”

Alternatively, phone 101 quoting log 291 of April 14 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

