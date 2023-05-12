Friday, May 12, 2023
Detectives are appealing for information and dash-cam footage following a fatal collision in Lambeth, which claimed the life of a motorcyclist

by uknip247
Met Police Launch Manhunt For Driver In Fatal Hit-and-run Incident In South East London That Claims Deliveroo Rider

The incident occurred at around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 11th, when police received reports of a collision between a car and a motorcycle on Leigham Court Road, SW16. Emergency services, including the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance, rushed to the scene.

Tragically, the male motorcyclist, aged in his 40s, sustained serious injuries in the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene. The police have identified the victim and notified his next of kin.

Detective Sergeant Nick Bale, from the Metropolitan Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, expressed the urgency of the investigation. It was revealed that a blue BMW involved in the collision was abandoned at the scene, and it is believed that three individuals who were in the vehicle fled on foot.

Met Police Launch Manhunt For Driver In Fatal Hit-And-Run Incident In South East London That Claims Deliveroo Rider
Met Police Launch Manhunt For Driver In Fatal Hit-And-Run Incident In South East London That Claims Deliveroo Rider

DS Bale urged anyone with information about the identity of those involved or anyone who was present in the car to come forward. He emphasized the gravity of the situation, as a family now grapples with the devastating loss of their loved one.

Detectives Are Appealing For Information And Dash-Cam Footage Following A Fatal Collision In Lambeth, Which Claimed The Life Of A Motorcyclist
Detectives Are Appealing For Information And Dash-Cam Footage Following A Fatal Collision In Lambeth, Which Claimed The Life Of A Motorcyclist

At present, no arrests have been made, and inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the collision are ongoing.

Authorities are urging witnesses to come forward with any information or dash-cam footage that may assist in the investigation. The Incident Room can be reached at 020 8285 1574, or individuals can contact the police by calling 101 or tweeting @MetCC, quoting reference number 7533/11MAY.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 or via their website at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

