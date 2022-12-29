Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a shooting in Southwark

At about 5.40pm on Wednesday 28 December, police on patrol in Southwark found a seriously injured 20-year-old man in Camberwell Church Street, near the junction with Grove Lane, SE5.

He was treated at the scene by London’s Air Ambulance before being taken to a south London hospital suffering gunshot wounds and head injuries. The man remains in a critical condition; his family have been informed.

Cordons remain in place, including in the area of Leontine Close, Peckham, SE15, where shots were fired a short time before the injured man was found.

The two incidents have been linked. There are no reports of any other injured person.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 4464/28Dec, or contact Trident (voicemail) on 020 8247 4863. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.