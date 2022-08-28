At 7.29 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, police were called to reports of a male stabbed in Uvedale Road, Dagenham.

Officers were assisted by the London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance.

A 15-year-old boy was found with a stab wound and treated at the scene. He was taken to the hospital, where his condition is currently being treated as critical.

Detectives from the Met’s East Area CID are looking into the case. At this time, no arrests have been made. The investigation into the circumstances is still ongoing.

Witnesses and anyone with information that can assist police should call 101 and reference CAD 6527/27 Aug.

Anonymous information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting the Crimestoppers website.

Tough decisions save lives.

Do you know anyone who is involved in knife crime? Do the right thing and provide information anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers.

There is no such thing as a trivial or insignificant piece of information about knife crime. Any information you provide to Crimestoppers can help reduce knife crime and the harm it causes to families.

Crimestoppers never ask for your name and cannot track your call, IP address, or device. Fill out their brief online form or dial 0800 555 111. It has the potential to save a life.