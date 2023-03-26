Detectives are appealing for information following a petrol bomb attack on a house

Sunday, March 26, 2023
The incident happened in Newtownards yesterday evening, Saturday 25 March.

Detective Sergeant Cargin said: “At approximately 10.15pm we received a report that a petrol bomb had been thrown at a house in the Dicksonia Drive area of the town.

“Officers, along with colleagues from NIFRS attended and the fire was extinguished.

“A number of windows were broken and extensive damage was caused to the front property.

“Luckily no one was at home at the time of the attack, which is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area at the time or who may have CCTV or doorbell footage that could assist with enquiries. To contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1963 of 25/03/23.

“A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

