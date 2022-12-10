Detectives are appealing for information following a report of arson with intent at residential premises in the Clanrye Avenue area of Newry

On Friday 9th December shortly before 7pm it was reported a petrol bomb was thrown at a house in the area. The object did not ignite, but the damage was caused to a living room window of the property. Scorch damage was also caused to the front door of the house, as it was set alight during the incident.
Enquiries are continuing and police are investigating a potential link between an earlier incident, in which a number of bottles were thrown at the property and a window was damaged.
Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances and would appeal to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1678 09/12/22. A report can also be made using the online reporting form via facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.psni.police.uk%2Fmakeareport%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR3pbLkP4zqJScKLsFNSpBuCjUpWRKBiYGYVKy3J-QOvS_xaF5dOzjvCREc&h=AT0Swxnr18SvFf0dS-dt0xOm-9rmhstRUbH7uNYXMCWCmbKItEnX9jDCZc6zVg7oiIiwGSdiMwug0kUIMd3u1NG8wypTjzG5dU6K2BIcffkupCtCoO7pQKjg3oItHVENucZifqCiYsiBEQQUZIV5jCY&__tn__=-UK-R&c[0]=AT2UPDVt3tY1ysMNcVorQ3wjhlU0qhclBFiwEYQUQKh_-lUoWAs6wyW0TwAqR-yiTJ75aD1IpDSTb9LwEwRQbcvSx7wpCLKiRrKkelZUdA4y8B6W7lSk1DJjzR7nHNcne2MXukPWtX8f53juIkr9ygHswRzLb0KXPF3u9wMiEaAcZhSH0TzxVoaBbSD2Jv6GSgxcBG9N4fF9" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">www.psni.police.uk/makeareport . Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111or online at facebook.com/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.crimestoppers-uk.org%2F%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR3gDFow4nonRdIESIXbXq6BoCEofNj8SUIlMK6cAmt8lL3pPg6S7ubd2YM&h=AT1OYiBKJd0RPlmqy-GnUYyuJhmY0KMA78ZUhISYJ75YK80-cerOUdpT8ps8LO_t5CTgg7VnPkshrGjrjYWH-Q_7jTW1sxVbtCJXlVfDs6serw7U1QQZnDgoDhL3b7wqewykCwRzz0nBn5FvDCb5dlE&__tn__=-UK-R&c[0]=AT2UPDVt3tY1ysMNcVorQ3wjhlU0qhclBFiwEYQUQKh_-lUoWAs6wyW0TwAqR-yiTJ75aD1IpDSTb9LwEwRQbcvSx7wpCLKiRrKkelZUdA4y8B6W7lSk1DJjzR7nHNcne2MXukPWtX8f53juIkr9ygHswRzLb0KXPF3u9wMiEaAcZhSH0TzxVoaBbSD2Jv6GSgxcBG9N4fF9" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">www.crimestoppers-uk.org.