Detectives are appealing for information following a reported firearms incident

It took place in Doncaster’s Conisbrough area last night (Sunday 8 January).

At 10.55 p.m., police were called to the hospital after a man in his 30s arrived with suspected gunshot wounds. He is still in critical condition in the hospital.

Initial inquiries led officers to Gardens Lane in Conisbrough, where the shooting is suspected to have occurred. The victim was believed to be in a vehicle when he was shot at from another vehicle before the second vehicle fled the scene.

Officers now want to hear from anyone who lives in or near the Gardens Lane area and has heard or seen anything that could help the investigation. We are especially interested in hearing from anyone in the area who has CCTV or video doorbell footage that may have captured something relevant.

If you can assist, please contact us via live chat, our online portal, or by dialling 101 and referencing incident 914 of January 8, 2023. Visit https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/ to access the live chat and our online portal.

If you prefer not to give your personal information, you can remain anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their freephone number in the UK, 0800 555 111, or fill out a simple and secure anonymous online form at http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org.