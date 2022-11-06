Detectives are appealing for information following a robbery of a petrol station

At around 9pm it was reported that five males armed with weapons entered Texaco Garage, on Knowsley Lane, and threatened a staff member.

During the robbery, they caused damage to stock and stole a number of items before fleeing the scene on foot towards Sugar Lane.

No injuries were reported but the staff member was left shaken by the incident.

The offenders are described as wearing face coverings, dark clothing, with some wearing bubble jackets.

CCTV and witness enquiries are being carried out and anyone with any information is asked to contact police.

Det Ch Insp John Fitzgerald said: “Thankfully the staff member was not injured during the incident, but it is appalling to think a man just doing his job is subjected to such threats. We will not tolerate this and will do all we can to find those responsible.

“No-one should be subjected to this level of fear and intimidation while they try to earn an honest living, so please come forward and we will do everything in our power to find those responsible.

“We are at the early stages of our investigation and we want to hear from anyone who has any information. If you were driving in the Knowsley Lane area at around 9pm on 3rd November and have dashcam footage then please review it and let us know if you see anything suspicious. Please also check footage from previous evenings to see if you see anything that could help our investigation.

“Whether you come forward to us directly or anonymously via Crimestoppers, all information will be acted upon.”

If you have any information, please message ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook with reference 2200080899.