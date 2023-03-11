Detectives are appealing for information following a series of indecent exposure offences in southwest London

All the offences took place on Saturday, 21 January and involved a male on a bicycle approaching lone women and masturbating in front of them.

Officers are now releasing an e-fit image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the offences.

Detective Constable Gabrielle James, from Central West CID, said: “These are extremely serious crimes which have understandably had a significant impact on the women involved. We are very grateful that they came forward and reported these offences to so we can use all the resources at our disposal to identify and arrest the man involved.

“We worked quickly to identify this as a linked series and we are now urging anyone who believes they may recognise the man in this image or who has been subject to a similar offence to contact us as soon as possible.”

Details of the offences:

-At around 13:00hrs, the victim – a woman in her 30s – was walking down Eccleston Square, Pimlico when she heard a man behind her say ‘excuse me’. She turned to see the suspect standing next to a bike, exposing himself and masturbating in her direction.

-At around 22:40hrs, two women in their 20s called the police to report a man masturbating in public on Fulham Road, Chelsea. When one of the women said she would be calling the police, the suspect made off on a bike.

-At around 22:50hrs, a woman in her 30s was walking down Elystan Street, Chelsea when a man cycled towards her with his hand in his pocket. When she looked back she could see the suspect was masturbating.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference 7110/21JAN23