Detectives are appealing for information following a serious assault near Dartford

A man in his 20s has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision on Castle Street Road near Aldbourne
31
Shortly after 12.45am on Saturday 29 July 2023, Kent Police received a report of that a group of people were involved in an altercation at the junction of Main Road and Ship Lane in Sutton at Hone.
Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and a man was taken to a local hospital with a serious head injury.
Can you help?
An investigation by North Kent CID is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the incident, or has CCTV, dashcam footage or any other information which might assist, is urged to call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting reference 46/135470/23.
We and our partners store and/or access information on devices, such as cookies, and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device, for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, audience insights, and product development and improvement. We and our partners may use precise geolocation data and device scanning with your permission. You may click to consent to the processing described above by us and our partners. You can also obtain more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or refuse consent. Please keep in mind that some personal data processing may not require your consent, but you have the right to object to such processing. Your preferences will only apply to this website. Returning to this site or visiting our privacy policy will allow you to change your preferences at any time.
Functional
Always active
The technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.
Preferences
The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.
Statistics
The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.
Marketing
The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.