Detectives are appealing for information following a serious assault near Dartford

Shortly after 12.45am on Saturday 29 July 2023, Kent Police received a report of that a group of people were involved in an altercation at the junction of Main Road and Ship Lane in Sutton at Hone.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and a man was taken to a local hospital with a serious head injury.

Can you help?

An investigation by North Kent CID is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the incident, or has CCTV, dashcam footage or any other information which might assist, is urged to call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting reference 46/135470/23.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete their online form.