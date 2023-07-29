Saturday, July 29, 2023
Saturday, July 29, 2023
Home BREAKING Detectives are appealing for information following a serious assault near Dartford

Detectives are appealing for information following a serious assault near Dartford

by uknip247
A man in his 20s has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision on Castle Street Road near Aldbourne

Shortly after 12.45am on Saturday 29 July 2023, Kent Police received a report of that a group of people were involved in an altercation at the junction of Main Road and Ship Lane in Sutton at Hone.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and a man was taken to a local hospital with a serious head injury.

Can you help?

An investigation by North Kent CID is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the incident, or has CCTV, dashcam footage or any other information which might assist, is urged to call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting reference 46/135470/23.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete their online form.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

US Tourist Assault Update: Father Emerges from Coma, Sons Grateful for Irish Support

Police are seeking the public’s help after a man reportedly attempted to rob a woman on her driveway

Two Fire Engines Battle Car Fire on M25, Anti-Clockwise Between Junctions 6 and 5

Detectives have charged a man after a large amount of class A drugs were seized during warrants near Ashford

Tragedy Strikes: Passenger Boat Capsizes in Philippine Lake, 23 Dead, 6 Missing

Gatwick Airport Strike Called Off as Ground Staff Accept Revised Pay Offers, TotalEnergies CEO Stands Firm on German Offshore Wind Lease Amid Criticism

Two Motorbikes Recovered in Walsall as Investigation into Fatal Hit-and-Run in Blakenhall Continues

July 2023: Hottest Month in Recorded History, a Glimpse of the World’s Climate Future

Investigation Continues as French Police Release Suspects in Alleged Gang Rape Near Eiffel Tower

The public’s help is sought to find a missing man in Canterbury

Chaos at Port of Dover as Tens of Thousands of Travellers Face Hours of Delays

Drugs have been seized and a man arrested following work by officers in Canterbury

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.