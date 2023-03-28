Detectives are appealing for information following a violent robbery in Balham

At around 11pm on Thursday, 24 February, a man was walking along Hydethorpe Road, SW12 when a male approached from behind.

The suspect struck him on the head with a weapon several times before forcibly removing a Rolex from his wrist.

The victim spent several days in hospital having suffered a fractured skull and lacerations to his head and face.

The suspect was wearing all dark clothing with a face covering, and is believed to have been riding a pedal cycle with a flashing light on the front. He is described as having a south London accent.

Detective Inspector Vicky Allen, from the Central South Robbery Team, said: “This was a terrifying and violent attack and it is only through luck that the victim did not sustain more serious injuries.

“We are doing everything we can to identify this individual and take him off our streets. We would urge anyone who has any information to come forward as soon as possible by calling 101 with CAD 7919/24FEB.”



You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.