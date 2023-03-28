Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Tuesday, March 28, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Detectives are appealing for information following a violent robbery in Balham

Detectives are appealing for information following a violent robbery in Balham

by uknip247
Detectives Are Appealing For Information Following A Violent Robbery In Balham

At around 11pm on Thursday, 24 February, a man was walking along Hydethorpe Road, SW12 when a male approached from behind.

The suspect struck him on the head with a weapon several times before forcibly removing a Rolex from his wrist.

The victim spent several days in hospital having suffered a fractured skull and lacerations to his head and face.

The suspect was wearing all dark clothing with a face covering, and is believed to have been riding a pedal cycle with a flashing light on the front. He is described as having a south London accent.

Detective Inspector Vicky Allen, from the Central South Robbery Team, said: “This was a terrifying and violent attack and it is only through luck that the victim did not sustain more serious injuries.

“We are doing everything we can to identify this individual and take him off our streets. We would urge anyone who has any information to come forward as soon as possible by calling 101 with CAD 7919/24FEB.”

You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

An arson probe has been launched after two maisonettes were destroyed by fire

A father and son were leaving home for their regular Saturday morning fishing trip when a stranger approached them and demanded a lift

A restaurant owner has been fined £60,000 after a fatality was caused by faulty electrical

Two men who violently beat another man with a pickaxe handle in the street in broad daylight have been jailed for a combined total...

Police have launched an urgent search for two missing Dorset children who may have travelled to London together

Armed police called to a man with a knife attempting to gain access to Hackney Property

Police investigating an assault in Bexleyheath have issued CCTV footage of a woman they would like to identify as part of their investigation

M25 motorway remains closed after Heathrow Horror Crash causes traffic chaos

Police are urging residents to be vigilant following a burglary at a farm near Hullavington

Following her daughter’s death in an e-bike fire, her mother urges Londoners to #ChargeSafe

A Dartford man has been arrested and charged with five offences including vehicle and knife crimes

A lorry driver has been jailed following a collision near Mereworth which left two women suffering life changing injuries

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More