The incident happened on Great Western Road at around 7.35am this morning

A man entered the shop before threatening staff with a knife.

He then made off on foot toward Onslow Road with a three figure sum of money and a quantity of goods.

He is described as being around 30-40 years old, approximately 6ft tall and of slim build, speaking with a local accent.

He was wearing a black Armani top, blue jeans, Nike trainers and a Nike baseball cap.

Detective Constable Catriona MacQueen of Clydebank Police Station said: “Fortunately nobody was injured as a result of this incident but it was hugely distressing for the staff members involved.

“We are working to identify the man responsible and would urge anyone who has any information or who believes they may have seen him to let us know.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 0511 of 11 October, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

