Detectives are appealing for information following an arson attack at a business

The attack took place on the Landsdowne Industrial Estate area of Newtownards in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday 18 April

Detective Sergeant Shivers said: “At approximately 3.20am, we received a report that a number of vehicles had been set on fire at a car dealership.

“Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and the fire was extinguished.

“Approximately 25 cars and a trailer have been badly damaged in the blaze.

“We are investigating this as an incident of arson. This was a completely reckless attack which could have had serious consequences. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

“At the present time we are keeping an open mind as to the motivation behind this attack however a primary line of enquiry is that it is linked to the ongoing feud between rival drugs gangs across Ards and North Down.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area at the time of the fire or to anyone with dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 108 of 18/04/23.

