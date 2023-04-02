Detectives Are Appealing For Information Following An Incident In Which A Man Was Stabbed In Liverpool.

Sunday, April 2, 2023
Sunday, April 2, 2023

by uknip247
Officers were called at 10.25p.m. on Saturday, April 1st, after receiving reports that a man in his 30s had been assaulted in the Back Percy Street area and had puncture wounds to his legs and body.
The man’s car, a silver Audi A4, was also stolen during the incident and was discovered burnt out on Howards Way around 1.50am this morning. It has been recovered and will be examined forensically.
An investigation is underway, and house-to-house, CCTV, and witness interviews are being conducted in the surrounding area.
“The investigation is currently in the very early stages as we seek to establish what has occurred,” said Detective Inspector Amy Smith.
"The investigation is currently in the very early stages as we seek to establish what has occurred," said Detective Inspector Amy Smith.

"I would similarly ask anyone who may have seen the car being left on Howards Way to contact us as they may have information that is vital to our investigation."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111, quoting reference 23000276878, or to DM @MerPolCC.

